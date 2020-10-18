9 Man Football Playoff Bracket
Published: Oct. 17, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All games are scheduled to be played Saturday October 24th at this time.
#1 Overall Cavalier vs. R1#4 Tri-State
R1#2 May-Port CG vs. R2#3 North Prairie
#4 Overall Divide County vs. R4#4 Beach
R4 #2 Kidder County vs. R3#3 Ray/ Powers Lake
#2 Overall LaMoure-Litchville/Marion vs. R2 #4 St. John
R2 #2 North Border vs. R1 #3 Wyndmere/Lidgerwood
#3 Overall Grant County/Flasher vs. R4 #3 TGU
R3 #2 Surrey vs. R3 #3 Linton/HMB/S-Z
