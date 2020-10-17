Women’s March goes virtual in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. – Women across the United States held marches Saturday each to address issues important to their community.

In person walks were planned in Minot, Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks, but due to rising COVID cases in the state, those events were combined and made into a virtual Zoom meeting.

Speakers across North Dakota spoke on issues such as access to health care and concerns over the supreme court justice replacement.

Organizers said their main focus will be on encouraging women to vote.

“Our main message today is to go out and vote. Exercise your right to vote, and if you want to make change if you’re not okay with the way things are and you see issues in the world that need to change, the best way you can make that change is make our voices heard at the polls,” said Kristie Wolff, Executive Director of the North Dakota Women’s Network.

Organizers say more than 200 people registered to participate.

There are more than 430 women’s marches going on Saturday.

