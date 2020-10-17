Suspect in custody on attempted murder charge in Rolette County

ROLLA, N.D. – A 60-year-old man is in custody in Rolette County on a series of charges, including attempted murder.

Court records indicate Randy Jones faces charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and simple assault.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators said on Oct. 13 Jones fired a shotgun near a neighborhood, and hit someone multiple times in the face.

Rolette County Sheriff Nathan Gustafson said that, although the incident took place on the Turtle Mountain reservation, since Jones is not an enrolled member of the tribe, the case will be handled in district court.

Jones is held on a $10,000 cash bond, according to court records, and must avoid contact with the victim.

He has a status conference Nov. 2 in district court in Rolla.

The A-felony attempted murder charge carries with it a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.