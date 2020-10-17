Advertisement

Saturday: 10.5% daily rate; 7,596 tests, 760 positive, 11 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 10.5%* Saturday. There are 148 currently hospitalized (+0 change) with 31 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 7,596 tests, 760 were positive. There were 11 new deaths (399 total). 5,370 active cases.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,596 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

754,769 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

760 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

31,261 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

10.50% – Daily Positivity Rate**

5,370 Total Active Cases

+123 Individuals from yesterday

610 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (501 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

25,492 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

148 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+0 - Individuals from yesterday

11 – New Deaths*** (399 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Foster County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Grant County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from Traill County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 2
  • Barnes County - 9
  • Benson County – 9
  • Bottineau County – 13
  • Bowman County – 1
  • Burleigh County - 151
  • Cass County – 181
  • Cavalier County – 1
  • Dickey County - 3
  • Divide County - 4
  • Eddy County – 8
  • Emmons County - 3
  • Foster County – 9
  • Grand Forks County – 54
  • Hettinger County - 6
  • Kidder County – 1
  • LaMoure County – 5
  • Logan County – 4
  • McHenry County – 3
  • McIntosh County - 3
  • McKenzie County – 14
  • McLean County - 12
  • Mercer County - 21
  • Morton County – 49
  • Mountrail County – 11
  • Oliver County – 2
  • Pembina County - 3
  • Pierce County - 6
  • Ramsey County – 1
  • Ransom County – 3
  • Renville County - 1
  • Richland County – 10
  • Rolette County - 4
  • Sargent County – 1
  • Sheridan County - 1
  • Sioux County – 2
  • Stark County – 38
  • Steele County - 3
  • Stutsman County – 12
  • Towner County - 2
  • Traill County - 17
  • Walsh County - 13
  • Ward County – 21
  • Wells County - 8
  • Williams County – 35

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 10.0%.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

