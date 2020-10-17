Painting through the pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In late March, Bismarck art teacher Nina Loeks began doing art classes over video chat to connect with her students. Now, more than six months later, she’s adapted her business to small in-person sessions and take home art games to keep her business going.

“There’s a big hold in dig out of so I’m just trying to come up with new ideas and things that can kind of work with the whole pandemic,” said Loeks.

Loeks has put her art programs in correctional facilities on hold until visitation is allowed. She encourages people to support all local businesses that might be struggling because of the pandemic.

