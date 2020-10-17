Advertisement

Painting through the pandemic

Art From the Heart
Art From the Heart(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In late March, Bismarck art teacher Nina Loeks began doing art classes over video chat to connect with her students. Now, more than six months later, she’s adapted her business to small in-person sessions and take home art games to keep her business going.

“There’s a big hold in dig out of so I’m just trying to come up with new ideas and things that can kind of work with the whole pandemic,” said Loeks.

Loeks has put her art programs in correctional facilities on hold until visitation is allowed. She encourages people to support all local businesses that might be struggling because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Salmon spawning at the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Mike Anderson
State Game and Fish Department fisheries biologists at this time of year are usually electrofishing for salmon on Lake Sakakawea, yet last year that was not the case.

News

Family displaced after duplex fire in Bismarck

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News

Long-term care residents in McClusky find creative ways to stay busy

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Each resident are allowed up to two visitors at a time according to the director.

News

New federal guidelines for nursing home visitations

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
195 of North Dakota’s nursing facilities have indoor visitation for families, and all others have outdoor visitations.

Latest News

News

Women’s March goes virtual in North Dakota

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Women across the United States held marches Saturday each to address issues important to their community.

News

Class A Football Playoffs Bracket

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Greg Beesley
All games are scheduled to be played Saturday October 24th at this time.

News

Fatal crash in Rolette County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The crash remains under investigation.

News

Saturday: 10.5% daily rate; 7,596 tests, 760 positive, 11 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Latest COVID-19 test results.

News

All residents of a Bismarck 12-unit apartment building displaced by fire

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The cause is still under investigation.

News

Oil production is being driven by the November election

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
July numbers finally put the state back above one million barrels per day, with the month of August showing nearly 1.2 million barrels per day, a 12 percent increase from July.