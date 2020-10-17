Outlook for replacement of collapsed bridge in Velva

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) – Last week a bridge collapsed on 20th Avenue N near Velva under the weight of a tractor and equipment.

The driver of the tractor was moved to the hospital following the collapse.

Now comes the question of if and when the bridge will be repaired.

Crews have been working this week to recover the equipment and remove debris.

Without a declaration of emergency, replacing the bridge is expected to take until 2022.

Early cost estimates are in the millions. The bridge was restricted to a 21-ton weight limit.

“That bridge was on the schedule to be replaced. It’s gonna be replaced probably a little bit quicker than was planned,” said Alan Walter, Ward County Commissioner.

The issue will go before the Ward County Commission on Tuesday.

This bridge was the only crossing between Sawyer and Velva, leaving about a twenty-minute trip to get to the other side of the Souris River.

Image: Ward County Road Department

