Advertisement

Outlook for replacement of collapsed bridge in Velva

Last week a bridge collapsed on 20th Avenue N near Velva under the weight of a tractor and equipment.
Last week a bridge collapsed on 20th Avenue N near Velva under the weight of a tractor and equipment.(Ward County Road Department)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) – Last week a bridge collapsed on 20th Avenue N near Velva under the weight of a tractor and equipment.

The driver of the tractor was moved to the hospital following the collapse.

Now comes the question of if and when the bridge will be repaired.

Crews have been working this week to recover the equipment and remove debris.

Without a declaration of emergency, replacing the bridge is expected to take until 2022.

Early cost estimates are in the millions. The bridge was restricted to a 21-ton weight limit.

“That bridge was on the schedule to be replaced. It’s gonna be replaced probably a little bit quicker than was planned,” said Alan Walter, Ward County Commissioner.

The issue will go before the Ward County Commission on Tuesday.

This bridge was the only crossing between Sawyer and Velva, leaving about a twenty-minute trip to get to the other side of the Souris River.

Image: Ward County Road Department

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect in custody on attempted murder charge in Rolette County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The A-felony attempted murder charge carries with it a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

News

Burgum places Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis on administrative leave

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Anna Schleisman
Burgum places Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis on administrative leave

News

Meet the candidates: McHenry County Commissioners race

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Some districts in McHenry County will be electing new county commissioners.

News

New Town School District to continue distance instruction, for now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The New Town School District will hold off on returning to face-to-face instruction for now.

Latest News

News

Dickinson State to forgo annual Boo Hawks event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Due to COVID-19, Dickinson State University will not be hosting its annual Boo Hawks event.

News

Jack-o-Lanterns take over Minot’s Woodland Trail for pumpkin walk

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Minot Park District will be hosting their first ever Pumpkin Walk, helping bring the community together to celebrate the fall season in a safe and socially distant way.

News

ND has most cases, tests per person in the country

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota has now confirmed the most cases of coronavirus per person in the country.

News

Sanford Health provides record $1 million donation to the Great Plains Food Bank

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Sanford Health donated $3 million to food banks across upper Midwest states.

News

Securing Devices At Home & Work

Updated: 5 hours ago
There are so many conveniences that computers and other electronic devices have brought to our lives, but that also opens the door to hackers and scammers.

News

Family Portraits

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mikalah Auer the Marketing Director for the Kirkwood Mall shows us some fun outfit ideas for your family photos or engagement photos.