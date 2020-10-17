Advertisement

Oil production is being driven by the November election

Oil rig
Oil rig(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The oil and gas industry struggled throughout the pandemic, so a spike in summer production was very welcomed.The Department of Mineral Resources' August production numbers have increased, but there’s more to the story.

July numbers finally put the state back above one million barrels per day, with the month of August showing nearly 1.2 million barrels per day, a 12 percent increase from July.

Although these numbers look promising, Department of Mineral Resources leaders said it won’t be smooth sailing going forward. On average, there’s only been 11 drilling rigs operating in the state for the past few months.

“That’s the best number we’ve seen since April,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

The increase coming as oil companies race to drill land held by federal permits ahead of the possibility of a Joe Biden win in the November general election.

“Less concern I think on the fracking end than on no drilling permits. No new drilling permits on public lands,” said Helms.

Helms added drilling on public lands like the Fort Berthold Reservation, which holds five out of the 14 drilling rigs in the state, is ramping up right now, but said he doesn’t expect more rigs to join them.

“We’ve just about tapped out the return to production increases that we’re going to see,” said Helms.

He said October’s oil production should remain stagnant, while November production is a bit of a guessing game. Helms confirmed that production will be based on the outcome of the general election.

If Joe Biden secures the presidency, production will pick up ahead of his Inauguration Day in January. If President Donald Trump is reelected, reassurance on where the oil industry stands will cause production to slow.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

All residents of a Bismarck 12-unit apartment building displaced by fire

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The cause is still under investigation.

News

Suspect in custody on attempted murder charge in Rolette County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The A-felony attempted murder charge carries with it a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

News

Burgum places Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis on administrative leave

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Schleisman
Burgum places Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis on administrative leave

News

Meet the candidates: McHenry County Commissioners race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Some districts in McHenry County will be electing new county commissioners.

Latest News

News

Outlook for replacement of collapsed bridge in Velva

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Last week a bridge collapsed on 20th Avenue N near Velva under the weight of a tractor and equipment.

News

New Town School District to continue distance instruction, for now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The New Town School District will hold off on returning to face-to-face instruction for now.

News

Dickinson State to forgo annual Boo Hawks event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Due to COVID-19, Dickinson State University will not be hosting its annual Boo Hawks event.

News

Jack-o-Lanterns take over Minot’s Woodland Trail for pumpkin walk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Minot Park District will be hosting their first ever Pumpkin Walk, helping bring the community together to celebrate the fall season in a safe and socially distant way.

News

ND has most cases, tests per person in the country

Updated: 4 hours ago
North Dakota has now confirmed the most cases of coronavirus per person in the country.

News

Sanford Health provides record $1 million donation to the Great Plains Food Bank

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Sanford Health donated $3 million to food banks across upper Midwest states.