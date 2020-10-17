New Town School District to continue distance instruction, for now

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – The New Town School District will hold off on returning to face-to-face instruction for now.

The school board decided to continue with distance learning at their meeting on Tuesday, following a recent rise in COVID cases in the area.

They will continue with a soft open for special education, alternative education, and tutoring. They will revisit the issue at a meeting Oct. 27.

