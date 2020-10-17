Advertisement

New federal guidelines for nursing home visitations

Nursing facility
Nursing facility(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One month ago, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services unveiled new federal guidelines for nursing home visitations.

The State Human Services Department said if they adopt the new measures, most long term care facilities would have their indoor visitations halted.

This week, 195 of North Dakota’s nursing facilities has indoor visitation for families, and all others have outdoor visitations.

But according to D-H-S Director Chris Jones, if the state adopts the CMS guidelines as-is, only 12 facilities would have indoor visits.

Adding that DHS is working with CMS about reducing those restrictions.

“Balancing COVID-19 safety and visitation restrictions with the well-being of residents in long term care and other congregate living settings is an urgent priority for North Dakota,” Jones said.

Jones added that facilities are largely under their own control for allowing certain types of visitation, rather than the state government.

However, North Dakota and the federal agency can’t reach a deal over the new guidelines, some facilities risk losing federal aid.

