Meet the candidates: McHenry County Commissioners race

MCHENRY COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Some districts in McHenry County will be electing new county commissioners.

There are three open seats and two incumbent candidates, and we will begin with one of them, Chairman Bryan Bruner, who will be running unopposed for District 2.

Bruner has been on the commission since 2012.

This would be his third term on the commission.

In that time he said he is proud to make good use of taxes.

Now he said it’s time to turn more attention to infrastructure in the county like roads and bridges.

“We need to prioritize our bridges. We have something like 94 bridges, and a lot of them are not the best shape,” said Bruner.

Next we have two candidates hoping for a commission seat representing district four.

Allen Thompson has run for a county commission seat twice before.

He has a construction and ranching background.

He also served in the United States Navy.

Thompson also has served on the McHenry County Weed Board.

He said he is running to make a difference in the community.

Thompson hopes to earn a seat and get to work on roads in the area.

“There is always a need for making the roads better, and that’s the biggest part of it,” said Thompson.

Brady Nelson is also running to represent district 4 on the county commission.

Nelson would also be a new face on the commission.

This is his first time running.

He has worked in construction.

He said that experience would serve him well in tackling major projects in the county.

Nelson said if elected he would also like to work on issues that impact rural communities like the number of police staff.

“A big issue in the county is the number of staff on our police force per capita and how many square miles they have to cover. That’s something that I would like to improve upon,” said Nelson .

In District 1 incumbent Keith Cederstrom is running against new candidate Armann Anderson.

Cederstorm had been a county commissioner for a year. He also owns a hotel and RV park with his wife.

He was appointed to fill the seat of former commissioner Harry Bergstad who passed away before finishing the last year of his term.

Cederstorm said he is pleased to have helped the county finalize next year’s no tax increase budget as well as deal with the COVID crisis.

He told Your News Leader helping county residents and workers is the best part of his job.

“It’s the sheriff’s. It’s the health and welfare of the county. It’s the cities. It’s everything,” said Cederstorm.

As for Anderson he said that he has lived in southern McHenry County his entire life, and graduated from Velva High school and

He currently owns and operates Anderson Leir farms with his son-in-law.

Anderson has also served on the McHenry County Farm Bureau.

He said that he is grateful for the opportunity to run for county commissioner, and released a statement to Your News Leader which reads in part:

“I’m running because I have the experience and leadership to serve, and do a good job for all the people of McHenry County.”

McHenry County is a vote-by-mail county but will have one polling location open on Nov. 3.

