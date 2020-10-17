Advertisement

Jack-o-Lanterns take over Minot’s Woodland Trail for pumpkin walk

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Park District will be hosting their first ever Pumpkin Walk, helping bring the community together to celebrate the fall season in a safe and socially distant way.

The pumpkin walk is Friday, Oct. 16 from 7-9 p.m.

Parking for the event will be at the Dakota Bark Park, then you will walk down the path to the woodland trail. There will be police directing traffic and there will be lights and lanterns showing the path.

Flashlights are encouraged and be sure to dress warm. Elly DesLauriers, the Minot Park District Director of Marketing and Development, explained why this event is so special this year.

“We know everybody has been cooped up inside. We’ve all been kind of looking for something we can do safely. We can socially distance here and enjoy it. This is just a way for people to get out, kind of get excited about the season and be with their families,” said DesLauriers.

The Minot community was invited to carve and donate pumpkins to line the walk.

More than 600 hundred pumpkins were dropped off early in the day and will now be displayed for everyone to see.

One community member donated nine pumpkins from her company to show support.

“It sounded like such a great idea to have all those many pumpkin lights up and have a nice family friend Halloween event, especially with good social distancing,” said Lynne Baudin.

If you want to keep your pumpkins, you can pick them up anytime Saturday, Oct. 17.

For any more information about the event go the Park District Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinotParks

