Fatal crash in Rolette County

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – A 25-year-old woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning near Dunseith.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed north on 33rd Avenue NE, roughly three miles east of Dunseith, around 9 a.m.

The patrol said she lost control, went into the west ditch, and the vehicle overturned.

The driver, from Dunseith, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the patrol.

Her identity is withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

