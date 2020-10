BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A fire late last Friday night has left a Bismarck family without a place in live.

The Bismarck Fire Department responded to a duplex on the 200 block of West Thayer Avenue just after 11 p.m.

Smoke and flames were showing from one side of the home. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

