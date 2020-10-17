Dickinson State to forgo annual Boo Hawks event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to COVID-19, Dickinson State University will not be hosting its annual Boo Hawks event.

Boo Hawks is a Halloween tradition sponsored by DSU student clubs and organizations that provide children in the community with an opportunity to trick-or-treat on campus.

“It just begin as way for our student body to give back to our community. Our students are very engaged in community service and we encourage them to find ways to take skills and creativity and to give back to our community,” said DSU Vice President for Student Affairs and University Relations Marie Moe.

On average, more than 2,000 people attend this event, but for now, they’re just planning for a bigger and better event next year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.