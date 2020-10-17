Class A Football Playoffs Bracket

Advertisement

By Greg Beesley
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Regular season football for a couple of classes wrapped up last night and that means it is time for playoff football which starts next week. Here is the Bracket for Class A 11-man Football with the Region champs and Region runners up playing host. All games are scheduled to be played Saturday October 24th at this time.

#1 Overall Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich vs. R1#4 Thompson

R1#2 Oakes vs. R2#3 Carrington

#4 Overall seed Shiloh Christian vs. R3#4 Kenmare/Bowbells/ Burke Central

R3 #2 Bishop Ryan vs. R4#3 Killdeer

#2 Overall Lisbon vs. R2 #4 Harvey/ Wells County

R2 #2 Grafton vs. R1 #3 Sargent County

#3 Overall Velva vs. R4 #4 Bowman County

R4 #2 Dickinson Trinity vs. R3 #3 Nedrose

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

