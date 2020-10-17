All residents of a Bismarck 12-unit apartment building displaced by fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All residents of a 12-unit apartment building are without a home after a fire Friday. Bismarck Fire Department was called to the 100 block of W. Interstate Ave. just after 12:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the third floor of the building. All residents evacuated from the building and no one was injured. According to a statement from the fire department, the apartment management company provided temporary housing for those affected.

The cause is still under investigation.

