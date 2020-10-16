Trinity Catholic Schools to host biggest fundraiser of their school year in-person with COVID-19 precautions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trinity Catholic Schools annual Fall Gala will still take place this year, just with a COVID-19 twist.

In light of Gov. Doug Burgum moving Stark County into the orange or high-risk level, the school system has had to make some changes to how the event will operate this year.

School administration said as a private school system, tuition only covers about half the cost of educating their students.

The other comes from their Catholic Parishes and fundraising.

This Gala is their largest fundraiser of the year.

During the event, they typically raise $150,000 to $200,000.

The event starts with Holy Mass then socials, dinner and live auctions follow, but due to COVID-19, the school will accommodate smaller groups of people in different parts of their building.

The live auction will take place virtually and dinner has a to-go option.

“You get to meet new people, especially our new families, you know. Our school enrollment is up about 10% this year. So, events like the Fall Gala are ways that we welcome new families and help them become part of our school system,” said Trinity Catholic Schools Director of Mission Advancement DeAnn Scheeler.

All food servers and workers are required to wear masks and, the gala will take place on Oct. 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

