Advertisement

Sanford Health provides record $1 million donation to the Great Plains Food Bank

Great Plains Food Bank
Great Plains Food Bank(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health donated $3 million to food banks across upper Midwest states.

One million dollars of that went to Great Plains Food Bank in North Dakota.

Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik said this is the largest gift they’ve received in their 38-years of existence.

Sobolik said the funds will help them provide more than 2.5 million meals across the state.

Sobolik also said the donation will help them purchase an additional semi-trailer, expand the BackPack Program and establishing new wellness pantry programs run by healthcare providers.

“As COVID hit we did see a lot of our food donations decrease and we are purchasing food for the first time in our history to make sure that we have adequate supplies to go out to all corners of the state, so we’ll be using funds for that,” said Sobolik.

Since March, the Great Plains Food Bank has served nearly 11 million meals to those in need, a 45% increase from 2019.

That equates to 3.3 million additional meals during that time.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Securing Devices At Home & Work

Updated: 2 hours ago
There are so many conveniences that computers and other electronic devices have brought to our lives, but that also opens the door to hackers and scammers.

News

Family Portraits

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mikalah Auer the Marketing Director for the Kirkwood Mall shows us some fun outfit ideas for your family photos or engagement photos.

News

NDTKids RedDoor 10/16/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
The job of a parent never ends. We’re teaching them things on a daily basis and one of the main things we try to get across to them is personal hygiene.

News

Horse Creek School doesn’t feel effects of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Most schools in North Dakota have had to make a lot of adjustments to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak, but some are fortunate to have a reduced risk of catching or spreading the virus.

Latest News

News

Trinity Catholic Schools to host biggest fundraiser of their school year in-person with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Trinity Catholic Schools annual Fall Gala will still take place this year, just with a COVID-19 twist.

News

BPS superintendent addresses decision to delay full return of students in grades 6-9

Updated: 4 hours ago
"There have been questions related to Bismarck Public School District’s decision to delay the return of 6th through 9th grade to daily, faced-to-face instruction."

News

Mandaree man accused of stabbing another man is wanted by Bismarck PD

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Anthony Humes
A Mandaree man accused of stabbing another man in Bismarck is wanted.

News

16 counties move into the high risk level, but that doesn’t mean automatic changes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has characterized the rise in COVID-19 cases in North Dakota as having a “dangerous trendline,” prompting him Wednesday to move several counties into the “high risk” level.

News

2 Minnesota men arrested, charged for Sept. 27 shooting in Bismarck

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Anthony Humes
Two Minnesota men accused of shooting another man in Bismarck have been arrested and charged.

News

Medicare Open Enrollment Scams

Updated: 11 hours ago
Medicare open enrollment has begun and just like with everything else, this scammers will be out in full force to swindle people out of their money.