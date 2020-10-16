Sanford Health provides record $1 million donation to the Great Plains Food Bank

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health donated $3 million to food banks across upper Midwest states.

One million dollars of that went to Great Plains Food Bank in North Dakota.

Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik said this is the largest gift they’ve received in their 38-years of existence.

Sobolik said the funds will help them provide more than 2.5 million meals across the state.

Sobolik also said the donation will help them purchase an additional semi-trailer, expand the BackPack Program and establishing new wellness pantry programs run by healthcare providers.

“As COVID hit we did see a lot of our food donations decrease and we are purchasing food for the first time in our history to make sure that we have adequate supplies to go out to all corners of the state, so we’ll be using funds for that,” said Sobolik.

Since March, the Great Plains Food Bank has served nearly 11 million meals to those in need, a 45% increase from 2019.

That equates to 3.3 million additional meals during that time.

