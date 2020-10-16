ND has most cases, tests per person in the country

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has now confirmed the most cases of coronavirus per person in the country.

With, 30,517 confirmed cases, more than 4% of the state’s total population has been infected.

That’s ahead of Louisiana, Mississippi, South Dakota and Florida.

That number may be skewed, however, by how well the state has done in finding positives.

When using the same comparison, total tests to total population, North Dakota leads the country at 98%.

Rhode Island is close behind at 88%.

This calculation includes people who’ve been tested more than once.

So while not everyone has received a test, it proves North Dakota has done a lot of testing overall.

