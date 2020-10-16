Advertisement

ND has most cases, tests per person in the country

(KFYR)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has now confirmed the most cases of coronavirus per person in the country.

With, 30,517 confirmed cases, more than 4% of the state’s total population has been infected.

That’s ahead of Louisiana, Mississippi, South Dakota and Florida.

That number may be skewed, however, by how well the state has done in finding positives.

When using the same comparison, total tests to total population, North Dakota leads the country at 98%.

Rhode Island is close behind at 88%.

This calculation includes people who’ve been tested more than once.

So while not everyone has received a test, it proves North Dakota has done a lot of testing overall.

Cases by Population 1
Cases by Population 1(US departments of health)
Cases by Population 2
Cases by Population 2(National departments of health)
Cases by Population 2
Cases by Population 2(National departments of health)
Cases by population 3
Cases by population 3(US departments of health)

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sanford Health provides record $1 million donation to the Great Plains Food Bank

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Sanford Health donated $3 million to food banks across upper Midwest states.

News

Securing Devices At Home & Work

Updated: 4 hours ago
There are so many conveniences that computers and other electronic devices have brought to our lives, but that also opens the door to hackers and scammers.

News

Family Portraits

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mikalah Auer the Marketing Director for the Kirkwood Mall shows us some fun outfit ideas for your family photos or engagement photos.

News

NDTKids RedDoor 10/16/2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
The job of a parent never ends. We’re teaching them things on a daily basis and one of the main things we try to get across to them is personal hygiene.

Latest News

News

Horse Creek School doesn’t feel effects of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Most schools in North Dakota have had to make a lot of adjustments to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak, but some are fortunate to have a reduced risk of catching or spreading the virus.

News

Trinity Catholic Schools to host biggest fundraiser of their school year in-person with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Trinity Catholic Schools annual Fall Gala will still take place this year, just with a COVID-19 twist.

News

BPS superintendent addresses decision to delay full return of students in grades 6-9

Updated: 6 hours ago
"There have been questions related to Bismarck Public School District’s decision to delay the return of 6th through 9th grade to daily, faced-to-face instruction."

News

Mandaree man accused of stabbing another man is wanted by Bismarck PD

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Anthony Humes
A Mandaree man accused of stabbing another man in Bismarck is wanted.

News

16 counties move into the high risk level, but that doesn’t mean automatic changes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has characterized the rise in COVID-19 cases in North Dakota as having a “dangerous trendline,” prompting him Wednesday to move several counties into the “high risk” level.

News

2 Minnesota men arrested, charged for Sept. 27 shooting in Bismarck

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Anthony Humes
Two Minnesota men accused of shooting another man in Bismarck have been arrested and charged.