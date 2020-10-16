Mandaree man accused of stabbing another man is wanted by Bismarck PD

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandaree man accused of stabbing another man in Bismarck is wanted.

Bismarck police say they responded to 407 East Main Avenue in the early hours of Oct. 10 for a fight in progress.

When police arrived they found one victim with several stab wounds to the head.

Police say 23-year-old Coderyo Spider left a Bismarck bar and got into an Escalade and followed the victim and three other people who were in a car.

Spider is accused of tailgating the other vehicle with his Escalade and then sideswiping into a shipping container in a parking lot on Main Avenue.

Police say Spider and the victim got out of their vehicles and started fighting and that is when Spider stabbed the victim.

Spider is wanted for Attempted Murder.

