Incumbent Azure, newcomer Zaste advance in Turtle Mountain Tribal Chairman election

By Faith Hatton and Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – After holding their primary elections Tuesday, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians has announced the two finalists for Chairman.

According to the official numbers, Incumbent Jamie Azure led the vote with a total of 1,486 votes.

The closest competitor, newcomer Ross Zaste, beat out six other candidates to fill the second spot with 578 votes.

Both will move onto the General election Nov. 3 where people across the four districts will vote in a chairman for the next two years.

The top-three vote-getters in each of the four districts will also move on to the general election.

Here are the finalists per district:

District 1

Nathan Davis 1,221 votes

Craig Lunday 1,200

Jim Baker 843

District 2

Jon Jon Keplin 1,046

Ronald W. Trottier, Sr. 940

R. Kurt Peltier 713

District 3

Elmer Davis, Jr. 1,052

Lynn Gourneau 719

LoAnn Jerome 608

District 4

Chad E. Counts 997

Blaine Davis 787

Tyrell John DeCoteau 746

