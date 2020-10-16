Incumbent Azure, newcomer Zaste advance in Turtle Mountain Tribal Chairman election
BELCOURT, N.D. – After holding their primary elections Tuesday, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians has announced the two finalists for Chairman.
According to the official numbers, Incumbent Jamie Azure led the vote with a total of 1,486 votes.
The closest competitor, newcomer Ross Zaste, beat out six other candidates to fill the second spot with 578 votes.
Both will move onto the General election Nov. 3 where people across the four districts will vote in a chairman for the next two years.
The top-three vote-getters in each of the four districts will also move on to the general election.
Here are the finalists per district:
District 1
Nathan Davis 1,221 votes
Craig Lunday 1,200
Jim Baker 843
District 2
Jon Jon Keplin 1,046
Ronald W. Trottier, Sr. 940
R. Kurt Peltier 713
District 3
Elmer Davis, Jr. 1,052
Lynn Gourneau 719
LoAnn Jerome 608
District 4
Chad E. Counts 997
Blaine Davis 787
Tyrell John DeCoteau 746
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.