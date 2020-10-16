Ian Laboyd pleads guilty to Manslaughter, Aggravated Assault

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In Williston, 18-year-old Ian Laboyd pleaded guilty to Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault Thursday in a plea deal with the State.

Laboyd was originally facing charges of Murder and Attempted Murder along with three other charges that were dismissed. He was accused of fatally shooting Matthew York and injuring Parker Haider in the alley behind Cashwise last November.

Laboyd was sentenced to 10 years for Manslaughter and two for Aggravated Assault.

