Health Hotline spoofing alert

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Information Technology Department (NDIT) and North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) say they have received reports of ‘spoofing’ attacks in which cybercriminals misrepresent themselves as a healthcare professional to get personal information.

Criminals may also be using phone number masking tools to conceal their phone numbers or to emulate the NDDoH public health hotline (866-207-2880).

NDDoH says their staff will identify themselves and will never request sensitive personal information over the phone.

If you receive such a call, please report it immediately to the Federal Communications Commission at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=39744

