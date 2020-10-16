Advertisement

GOP senator berates Trump in leaked call with constituents

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Republican Sen. Ben Sasse bluntly criticized President Donald Trump, saying on a call with constituents, “I don’t think the way he has led through COVID has been reasonable or responsible or right.”

The audio of the call was obtained by David Drucker of the Washington Examiner.

“The way he kisses dictators' butts,” Sasse said. “I mean, the way he ignores that the Uyghurs are in literal concentration camps in Xinjiang. Right now, he hasn’t lifted a finger to help the Hong-Kongers.”

He continued that Trump has failed U.S. allies and “regularly sells out our allies under his leadership.”

“The way he treats women, spends like a drunken sailor,” Sasse said. "The ways I criticized President Obama for that kind of spending, I’ve criticized President Trump for as well.

“He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors. His family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity. He’s flirted with white supremacists.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Elise Stefanik moves to the right even as she stays in the middle

Updated: 18 minutes ago

National Politics

Court hearing resumes in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Five of the men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will return to federal court Friday as a hearing on whether there is enough evidence to charge them continues.

National

14th person indicted in Mich. gov. kidnapping plot

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|

National

Colts close practice facility after positive tests for virus

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Colts wrote on Twitter that the team will work remotely.

Latest News

National Politics

GOP Sen. Sasse berates Trump in leaked call

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a call with constituents that the president "kisses dictators' butts" and "mocks evangelicals."

National Politics

TV viewers get a split-screen view of Trump, Biden; Guthrie’s exchanges with Trump get noticed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
Trump faced a crackling round of questioning from Savannah Guthrie of the “Today” show, who pressed him on his personal experience with COVID-19, his finances and his support of conspiracy theories.

National Politics

Twitter changes hacked content rules after Biden story furor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The social media company will no longer remove hacked material unless it’s directly shared by hackers or those working with them, said the company’s head of legal, policy, trust and safety.

National

Avalanche of early votes transforming 2020 election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

News

Medicare Open Enrollment Scams

Updated: 2 hours ago
Medicare open enrollment has begun and just like with everything else, this scammers will be out in full force to swindle people out of their money.

News

Witch-wich & Hummus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chef Trevor O’Clair from the Walrus stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to make one of the items off of the Walrus’ Halloween menu, the Witch-wich.