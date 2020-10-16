Advertisement

Friday: 10.0% daily rate; 9,226 tests, 877 positive, 18 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 10.0%* Friday. There are 148 currently hospitalized (+10 change) with 32 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 9,226 tests, 877 were positive. There were 18 new deaths (388 total). 5,247 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 9.5%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

9,226 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

747,239 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

877 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

30,517 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

10.01% – Daily Positivity Rate**

5,247 Total Active Cases

+300 Individuals from yesterday

546 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (465 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

24,882 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

148 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+10 - Individuals from yesterday

18 – New Deaths*** (388 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Women in her 60s from Towner County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 4
  • Benson County – 15
  • Billings County - 1
  • Bottineau County – 3
  • Bowman County – 2
  • Burleigh County - 108
  • Cass County – 223
  • Divide County - 3
  • Dunn County – 3
  • Eddy County – 3
  • Foster County – 3
  • Grand Forks County – 113
  • Grant County – 1
  • Griggs County - 1
  • Hettinger County – 2
  • Kidder County – 1
  • LaMoure County – 2
  • Logan County – 1
  • McHenry County - 8
  • McKenzie County – 12
  • McLean County - 13
  • Mercer County - 16
  • Morton County – 29
  • Mountrail County – 13
  • Nelson County - 2
  • Oliver County – 4
  • Pembina County - 6
  • Pierce County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 22
  • Ransom County – 5
  • Richland County – 12
  • Rolette County - 6
  • Sargent County – 2
  • Sheridan County - 3
  • Sioux County – 7
  • Slope County - 1
  • Stark County – 26
  • Stutsman County – 21
  • Towner County - 3
  • Traill County - 12
  • Walsh County - 10
  • Ward County – 116
  • Wells County - 3
  • Williams County – 35

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Broadway shutdown hurting actors, theater workers

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
The pandemic has turned out the lights on Broadway with no productions scheduled now until next May.

Coronavirus

Broadway's lengthy closure crushes dreams

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Broadway is closed until May 2021, impacting the livelihoods of nearly 100,000.

Coronavirus

Pfizer: Mid-November earliest it can seek virus vaccine OK

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are among several leading candidates in final testing.

Coronavirus

WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help COVID-19 patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization announced the long-awaited results of a six-month trial that endeavored to see if existing drugs might have an effect on the coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus at ‘turning point’ in Europe, hitting at-risk groups

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Italian health officials have declared that the resurgence of COVID-19 has reached an “acute phase.”

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated the U.S. for much of 2020 and that could continue for 2021

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated the United States for much of 2020 and that could continue for at least some of 2021.

National Politics

Trump, Biden face off in dueling town halls

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls.

Coronavirus

Aircraft ventilation systems don’t spread viruses, DOD study says

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The Department of Defense research concluded aircraft ventilation systems are effective at removing COVID-19 from the air.

Coronavirus

ISOLATED: States begin to allow nursing home visitors but face PPE shortages, logistical questions

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff
Some nursing homes are beginning to allow visitors, but hundreds report to the federal government that they are experiencing staff shortages or have no protective masks in their supplies.

National

Coronavirus surges as economy struggles

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Jobless claims are up, along with new coronavirus cases.