Friday: 10.0% daily rate; 9,226 tests, 877 positive, 18 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 10.0%* Friday. There are 148 currently hospitalized (+10 change) with 32 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 9,226 tests, 877 were positive. There were 18 new deaths (388 total). 5,247 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 9.5%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

9,226 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

747,239 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

877 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

30,517 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

10.01% – Daily Positivity Rate**

5,247 Total Active Cases

+300 Individuals from yesterday

546 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (465 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

24,882 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

148 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+10 - Individuals from yesterday

18 – New Deaths*** (388 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Women in her 60s from Towner County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County - 4

Benson County – 15

Billings County - 1

Bottineau County – 3

Bowman County – 2

Burleigh County - 108

Cass County – 223

Divide County - 3

Dunn County – 3

Eddy County – 3

Foster County – 3

Grand Forks County – 113

Grant County – 1

Griggs County - 1

Hettinger County – 2

Kidder County – 1

LaMoure County – 2

Logan County – 1

McHenry County - 8

McKenzie County – 12

McLean County - 13

Mercer County - 16

Morton County – 29

Mountrail County – 13

Nelson County - 2

Oliver County – 4

Pembina County - 6

Pierce County - 1

Ramsey County – 22

Ransom County – 5

Richland County – 12

Rolette County - 6

Sargent County – 2

Sheridan County - 3

Sioux County – 7

Slope County - 1

Stark County – 26

Stutsman County – 21

Towner County - 3

Traill County - 12

Walsh County - 10

Ward County – 116

Wells County - 3

Williams County – 35

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.