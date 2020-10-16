Advertisement

France: Teacher decapitated, suspect shot dead by police

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into Friday’s incident outside Paris.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad was decapitated in a French street and police have shot the suspected killer dead, a police official says.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into Friday’s incident outside Paris.

