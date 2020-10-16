Faith and Blue programs aims to connect law enforcement with community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Burleigh County Crisis Care Chaplaincy is working to connect law enforcement agencies with surrounding churches.

The Faith and Blue program aim to connect law enforcement professionals with members of the communities they serve.

Chaplin Greg Carr says by inviting an officer into churches, they will be able to connect through prayer.

“Because they are God’s representatives and because they are ordained by God to do his work it’s important for us to support them and to bring the community and our law enforcement officers together,” said Chaplin Carr.

Those interested in inviting law enforcement agencies to their churches can contact Chaplin Carr at 701-255-3113

