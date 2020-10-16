Advertisement

Breast Cancer Awareness

Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and we’ve highlighted different stories from people and organizations that deal with the disease and this morning we’re talking to Deb Carpenter from Bismarck about her battle with breast cancer.

Deb is an attorney, a leader in her church, she’s been active in community theater, she’s employed Wayne’s wife for many years and so much more, but most importantly, she’s been a long-time friend of Wayne’s.

Deb was diagnosed with breast cancer late last winter and she’s here this morning to talk about her journey.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Medicare Open Enrollment Scams

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Medicare open enrollment has begun and just like with everything else, this scammers will be out in full force to swindle people out of their money.

News

Witch-wich & Hummus

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Chef Trevor O’Clair from the Walrus stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to make one of the items off of the Walrus’ Halloween menu, the Witch-wich.

News

Pediatricians send letter to Burgum pleading for mask mandate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Dozens of pediatricians across North Dakota sent Burgum a letter

News

Faith and Blue programs aims to connect law enforcement with community

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Chaplin Greg Carr says by inviting an officer into churches, they will be able to connect through prayer.

Latest News

News

Meet the candidates: Ward County Commissioners race

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The race is on for the Ward County Commissioners.

News

Incumbent Azure, newcomer Zaste advance in Turtle Mountain Tribal Chairman election

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton and Joe Skurzewski
The top-three vote-getters in each of the four districts will also move on to the general election.

News

Health Hotline spoofing alert

Updated: 11 hours ago
North Dakota Information Technology Department (NDIT) and North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) say they have received reports of ‘spoofing’ attacks in which cybercriminals misrepresent themselves as a healthcare professional to get personal information.

News

Update to COVID cases at Somerset Court in Minot

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Longterm care facility Somerset Court in Minot announced on their Facebook page that they have seen an increase in active COVID cases in both staff and residents.

News

New squad cars with cameras will scan plates for stolen vehicles or missing people

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A new piece of technology will make it easier for Bismarck police officers to find stolen vehicles, missing people and runaways

News

What COVID risk level changes mean for North Central North Dakota counties

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
After monitoring COIVD numbers across the state Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced Wednesday that several counties will be moving to code orange “high risk” status for the first time since the model was developed.