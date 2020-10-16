Advertisement

2 Minnesota men arrested, charged for Sept. 27 shooting in Bismarck

(Left) Javaar Watkins, (Right) Tee Anthony Watkins
(Left) Javaar Watkins, (Right) Tee Anthony Watkins(KFYR)
By Anthony Humes
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Minnesota men accused of shooting another man in Bismarck have been arrested and charged.

On Sept. 27, Bismarck police say they responded to the 700 block of N 3rd Street for a fight in progress.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 21-year-old man who had three gunshots to the hand, mouth and lower back.

Police later identified 30-year-old Javaar Watkins and 28-year-old Tee Anthony Watkins as the people who had shot the victim.

Both men were arrested Thursday at 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of East Thayer Ave.

Javaar Watkins is charged with Attempted Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Tee Anthony Watkins is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Attempted Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mandaree man accused of stabbing another man is wanted by Bismarck PD

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Anthony Humes
A Mandaree man accused of stabbing another man in Bismarck is wanted.

News

16 counties move into the high risk level, but that doesn’t mean automatic changes

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has characterized the rise in COVID-19 cases in North Dakota as having a “dangerous trendline,” prompting him Wednesday to move several counties into the “high risk” level.

News

Medicare Open Enrollment Scams

Updated: 6 hours ago
Medicare open enrollment has begun and just like with everything else, this scammers will be out in full force to swindle people out of their money.

News

Witch-wich & Hummus

Updated: 6 hours ago
Chef Trevor O’Clair from the Walrus stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to make one of the items off of the Walrus’ Halloween menu, the Witch-wich.

Latest News

News

Breast Cancer Awareness

Updated: 6 hours ago
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and we’ve highlighted different stories from people and organizations that deal with the disease and this morning we’re talking to Deb Carpenter from Bismarck about her battle with breast cancer.

News

Pediatricians send letter to Burgum pleading for mask mandate

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Dozens of pediatricians across North Dakota sent Burgum a letter

News

Faith and Blue programs aims to connect law enforcement with community

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Chaplin Greg Carr says by inviting an officer into churches, they will be able to connect through prayer.

News

Meet the candidates: Ward County Commissioners race

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The race is on for the Ward County Commissioners.

News

Incumbent Azure, newcomer Zaste advance in Turtle Mountain Tribal Chairman election

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton and Joe Skurzewski
The top-three vote-getters in each of the four districts will also move on to the general election.

News

Health Hotline spoofing alert

Updated: 17 hours ago
North Dakota Information Technology Department (NDIT) and North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) say they have received reports of ‘spoofing’ attacks in which cybercriminals misrepresent themselves as a healthcare professional to get personal information.