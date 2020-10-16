2 Minnesota men arrested, charged for Sept. 27 shooting in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Minnesota men accused of shooting another man in Bismarck have been arrested and charged.

On Sept. 27, Bismarck police say they responded to the 700 block of N 3rd Street for a fight in progress.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 21-year-old man who had three gunshots to the hand, mouth and lower back.

Police later identified 30-year-old Javaar Watkins and 28-year-old Tee Anthony Watkins as the people who had shot the victim.

Both men were arrested Thursday at 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of East Thayer Ave.

Javaar Watkins is charged with Attempted Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Tee Anthony Watkins is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Attempted Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

