Advertisement

What COVID risk level changes mean for North Central North Dakota counties

Updated county COVID risk levels
Updated county COVID risk levels(North Dakota Department of Health)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – After monitoring COIVD numbers across the state Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced Wednesday that several counties will be moving to code orange “high risk” status for the first time since the model was developed.

While Ward county remains at code yellow, Your News Leader takes a look at how that new status will be effecting surrounding counties.

Bottineau, Mountrail, McHenry and McLean counties have switched to cod orange as of Wednesday. Along with that change in color comes a change in code for public places. “We need to make those small investments in behavioral changes that are free and don’t require government subsides before we’re forced into a situation that other states have been forced into and where we found ourselves last spring when we were facing the unknown,” said Burgum during his weekly press briefing Wednesday. Burgum announced starting Friday, orange counties will be required to follow an updated list of guidelines.

Released on Wednesday, the new Smart Restart guidelines allow businesses in orange areas to stay open that would have had to close down under previously-released suggestions. On top of a 25% capacity limit for most public spaces, restaurants in orange counties are recommended to switch back to curbside and delivery only but not required to do so. Personal care businesses such as salons will be allowed to continue operating instead of having to close back down.

Fitness centers will also be allowed to continue operating as long as patrons and staff wear masks responsibly. Movie theatres will be limited to 50 patrons per theatre. ND Director of Disease Control Kirby Kruger said health leaders consider three factors before determining risk levels in a county: -Number of active cases per 10,000 residents per county -Number of tests per 10,000 residents -Test positivity rate per county All are considered in 14-day rolling averages to keep up with the incubation period for the virus. “That means we take a look at the previous 14 days, how many for example if it’s active cases, how many active cases were reported per day in that 14 day period and we take the average of that and put that over the population per 10,000,” said Krueger. The updated guidelines provide new operating procedures for all codes as well. You can find more info on that here: https://www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics

Image: North Dakota Department of Health

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Update to COVID cases at Somerset Court in Minot

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Longterm care facility Somerset Court in Minot announced on their Facebook page that they have seen an increase in active COVID cases in both staff and residents.

News

New squad cars with cameras will scan plates for stolen vehicles or missing people

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A new piece of technology will make it easier for Bismarck police officers to find stolen vehicles, missing people and runaways

News

Minot Chamber Chorale, DLB student collaborate for virtual performance

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
One local high school student wrote a poem about her experiences going through the pandemic and her resilience to get through it.

News

Minoter celebrates a socially-distanced 100th birthday

Updated: 1 hours ago
A family in Minot celebrated a special milestone Thursday, even if it had to be from six feet away.

Latest News

News

Bismarck resident receives suspicious letters from Job Service North Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck residents are receiving suspicious mail that appears to be sent from Job Service North Dakota.

News

State Medicaid Plan will soon include opioid addiction and withdrawal treatment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
People struggling with opioid addiction or withdrawal management used to have to rely on the state for help with paying for treatment.

News

Minot Parks warns of scam on Facebook regarding Pumpkin Walk event Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Minot Park District is hosting a real event Friday, Oct. 16, where residents will get the chance to walk along the Woodland Trail and enjoy lit jack-o-lanterns.

News

Bismarck Event Center upgrades lighting to NCAA standards

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The Bismarck Event Center has upgraded its arena lighting in hopes of hosting NCAA games in the future.

News

Beulah superintendent’s blog highlights ‘silver linings’ during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Sabrina Volk is making up for lost time in her FACS class. Volk missed a few days of school after testing positive for the coronavirus.

News

Fan limitations for Bismarck-Mandan athletic events

Updated: 4 hours ago
Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools are limiting fans at their athletic events due to the recent COVID risk level moving to the Orange Level in Burleigh County and Morton County.