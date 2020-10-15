Updated limitations to attendance at Minot High events

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – Stricter spectator limitations will be going in place Friday at Minot High School events, according to Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde.

Effective Friday, Oct. 16, at 5 p.m., all ticketed and non-ticketed events at Minot High indoor and outdoor events will be restricted to athletes, coaches, and up to two parents of rostered athletes and event staff only.

Parents are asked to exit the venue once their student-athlete is done competing.

Lunde said when possible, home varsity athletic contests will be livestreamed through the NFHS channel or a third-party vendor such as the PSP Network.

“We understand how disappointing this is for our families and fans, but it is the best decision in support of the health of our coaches, administrators, fans, and most importantly, our student-athletes,” said Lunde.

He said they will continue to monitor guidelines from the state and the North Dakota High School Activities Association.

