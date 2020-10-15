Update to COVID cases at Somerset Court in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Longterm care facility Somerset Court in Minot announced on their Facebook page that they have seen an increase in active COVID cases in both staff and residents.

After receiving the results from a testing event held Tuesday, staff announced 17 additional residents had tested positive.

The facility said six more staff members were also reported to have tested positive, bringing the total number of cases reported of residents to 75.

They said 18 staff members total have also tested positive, with one already cleared to return to work. The number of residents sent to the hospital has risen to six.

According to the most recent Facebook post, Dr. Marisa Albertson has been visiting with COVID positive residents, and said many of them are already showing improvement.

Another round of testing has been scheduled at the facility for this Friday, where staff said they expect to see a few more positive cases.

