Two new restaurants coming to Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Williston announced Wednesday that two new restaurants, Slim Chickens and Pizza Ranch, are coming to the Williston Square, and the first road into the development is complete.

What was formerly known as the Sloulin Field International Airport is now the Williston Square.

It’s being turned into a hub for retail, housing, parks and an arena.

The city held a ceremony Wednesday, announcing that 33rd Street West is now open, and the two restaurants are the first of many businesses the city hopes will invest in the new development.

“Williston has grown so much over the past decade, that I believe Williston really needs more choices. I think it’s a great first step for Williston Square. These are both high-quality, family oriented restaurants,” said Williston Square Development Liaison Patrick Murphy.

Slim Chickens and Pizza Ranch hope to break ground next Spring.

