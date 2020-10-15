State Medicaid Plan will soon include opioid addiction and withdrawal treatment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People struggling with opioid addiction or withdrawal management used to have to rely on the state for help with paying for treatment.

Through amendments made by the North Dakota Department of Human Services, patients can rely on Medicaid to cover some of those costs.

Seeking treatment for opioid use is hard enough, without worrying about how to pay for it. However, the State Medicaid Plan will soon be expanded to help cover the costs of treating addiction and withdrawal. Access will be extended to everyone who is currently eligible for traditional Medicaid coverage.

North Dakota Medicaid will pay a flat rate per week for all services related to medication- assisted treatment for opioid use disorders and withdrawal management services.

“We’re all aware of the opioid problem in our state and our country. Whatever tools we can give our members and providers to help treat opioid addiction is going to be very helpful,” said North Dakota Human Services Department Medical Services Assistant Director Krista Fremming.

Both services were previously funded by state dollars through the Substance Use Disorder Voucher. Now, the funds will be coming from the federal government. Payments for these services will be available retroactively starting from Oct. 1.

