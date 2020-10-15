Six men in North Dakota indicted for illegally obtaining guns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Six men in North Dakota were indicted by a Grand Jury Thursday, for illegally obtaining firearms within the state.

North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says 28-year-old Leoncio Bald Eagle claimed he had never been convicted of a crime when filling out an AFT form to obtain a gun.

Wrigley says Bald Eagle was convicted in tribal court of domestic violence in November 2017.

According to the release, five additional men were indicted on various federal firearms offences.

Those men include:

A 43-year-old man from Bismarck, indicted for being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm.

A 25-year-old man from Mandan, indicted for being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number.

A 32-year-old man from Mandan, for being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm and possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

A 34-year-old man from Detroit, for being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm.

A 36-year-old man from Palermo, for being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm.

