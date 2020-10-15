Sabre Dogs franchise brings in accolades following 2020 campaign

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs were honored with several Expedition League Awards, including Broadcaster of the Year Max Tanzer and Best Social Media, managed by Josh Strong.

The club also featured eight All League Team members: pitchers Austin Glaze, Ryan Lobus, Tanner Riley and Marcello Terrazas, first baseman Bo McClintock, second baseman Justin Cooper, shortstop Mason Dinesen and outfielder Josh Solomon.

Sabre Dogs Assistant General Manager Brett Schweitzer said the organization strives to have a great minor league baseball environment, both at the game and away from Corbett Field.

“We want to make sure we’re having as fun of a time as possible at the ballpark, and giving them many opportunities to experience different things around Corbett Field rather than just sitting in your seat and watching the game. With Max and Josh, they did a nice job of giving people an idea of what was happening throughout the season without having to be at the ballpark. They really captured all the key moments and did a nice job,” said Schweitzer.

Schweitzer added that the Sabre Dogs led the league in All League Team selections.

