Advertisement

Sabre Dogs franchise brings in accolades following 2020 campaign

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs baseball franchise garnered several honors following the 2020 campaign.
The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs baseball franchise garnered several honors following the 2020 campaign.(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs were honored with several Expedition League Awards, including Broadcaster of the Year Max Tanzer and Best Social Media, managed by Josh Strong.

The club also featured eight All League Team members: pitchers Austin Glaze, Ryan Lobus, Tanner Riley and Marcello Terrazas, first baseman Bo McClintock, second baseman Justin Cooper, shortstop Mason Dinesen and outfielder Josh Solomon.

Sabre Dogs Assistant General Manager Brett Schweitzer said the organization strives to have a great minor league baseball environment, both at the game and away from Corbett Field.

“We want to make sure we’re having as fun of a time as possible at the ballpark, and giving them many opportunities to experience different things around Corbett Field rather than just sitting in your seat and watching the game. With Max and Josh, they did a nice job of giving people an idea of what was happening throughout the season without having to be at the ballpark. They really captured all the key moments and did a nice job,” said Schweitzer.

Schweitzer added that the Sabre Dogs led the league in All League Team selections.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports Spotlight: TJ Seidel

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Greg Beesley
Playing a sport is a time consuming passion, especially if you’re doing it at a high level. This week’s Sports Spotlight plays two sports at once.

Sports

High school volleyball polls

Updated: 23 hours ago
There is a new number one ranked team in Class-B Volleyball.

Sports

Linton-HMB Volleyball

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
Stop in the town about 40 miles south of the interstate on Highway 83 and you’ll find one of the best Class-B volleyball teams in North Dakota.

Sports

AAA & AA FB Polls

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT
When it comes to top ranked high school football teams, the Capital City is the place to be for the two largest divisions.

Latest News

Sports

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Emily DeGree

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
Emily DeGree is locking down the front line of the DLB line-up this season.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

News

2020 State Tennis Results

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
2020 State Tennis Results

News

WDA Cross County Championship Results

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
WDA Cross County Championship Results

News

Century wins 2020 State Soccer Title

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Both teams were tied at two goals apiece with under ten minutes to play when Century’s Chance Bowlinger scored what would be the game winning goal for the Patriots.

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Rodrique Mugisha

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
He’s the top scorer from the top team in the WDA.