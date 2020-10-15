Remembrance walk in Minot to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A local group is holding a walk Thursday in Minot in honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

Two years ago Amanda Papp went into the hospital after she could no longer feel her daughter Taylor move in her stomach.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you obviously you’re planning for a child not planning for a funeral,” said Papp.

Papp suffered the unthinkable, but that’s when she found a program for parents like her and Holly Schlotfeldt.

“We call ourselves angel parents,” said Schlotfeldt.

“Angel parent” refers to the mom or dad of a child who has passed away.

Like Amanda, Holly also lost a child.

“Within a week of me finding out I was pregnant I started experiencing symptoms of loss,” said Schlotfeldt.

Angel Parents of North Dakota, the support group that helped both Papp and Schlotfeldt, is hosting their annual walk Thursday to support parents who have lost a child at any point.

“If you had a miscarriage, stillbirth, even if you’re just a friend or a family member you can come to help honor that child,” said Papp.

The remembrance walk will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Roosevelt Park.

It is worth mentioning that both Amanda and Holly have welcomed “rainbow babies”, a term used to describe children born to parents who have previously suffered the loss of a child.

Your News Leader also wants to say congratulations to Holly who is currently expecting.

More information on Thursday’s walk can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.