Progress of voting in Burke County

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – With three weeks left until the election, Burke county is getting voters ready.

They have sent out more 800 ballots as of Oct. 14 and are encouraging the community to make their voices heard.

Voters in the county can either mail in their ballots or drop them off at the drop box, located outside of the county courthouse in Bowbells.

The last day to get your mail-in ballot post marked or dropped off is 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Voters can also go the polling center on the day of the election from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, the county will be using increased safety measures.

“We won’t have as many booths as we have had in the past. But we will have the three and they will be sanitized in between each set of voters. We will maintain with the floor stickers to make sure that people maintain their six-foot distance,” said Burke County Auditor Jeanie Jensen.

While it is not mandated, the county highly encourages those coming in to vote to wear a mask and socially distance themselves.

If you have more questions, please contact the auditor’s office: 701-377-2861.

