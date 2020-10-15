Advertisement

Operator of Minot intermodal site rolls into Magic City

Community leaders gathered Wednesday to announce the operator for Minot's intermodal rail service.
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The future of commerce is taking shape in the Magic City.

Your News Leader breaks down what this means for business in the area.

After more than 20 years of planning and development the first inland intermodal port is now available for commerce in the Magic City.

Local producers and processors will now be able to ship products straight out of Minot after Rail Model Group was named operator of the Minot Intermodal site making this their third intermodal train facility with BNSF.

“This is going to open up tremendous opportunities for producers to add value to their products and their production. And you’re going to see this kick-start a really strong economic growth opportunity for anything related to intermodal access to global markets,” said Greg Oberting, Rail Modal Group Minot President.

City leaders said they struggled to find partners willing to provide shipping containers, but RMG along with BNSF Railway have partnered to load and move goods out of Minot to ports across the country and internationally.

Minot also hosts the only BNSF-certified site in the state.

“Now they can drag a container on to Minot and put it on a train and it can end up In China. You couldn’t do that before you’d have to Minneapolis or some other big city to accomplish that so we’re pretty fired it, it’s definitely going to open up some markets for our area producers,” said Randy Hauck, Minot Area Development Corporation President.

A $400,000 CRISI Grant last year from the federal railroad Administration helped make the project become a reality.

The first empty containers for the site arrived in Minot on Tuesday and are scheduled to be filled and make their way towards ports in Washington state in the coming weeks.

