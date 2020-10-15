NDHP Trooper injured after pursuit

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota Highway Patrol officer was sent to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle during a pursuit investigation.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the trooper attempted to stop a 2006 Honda Pilot driven by 26-year-old Andrew Booth from Fargo for going 95 in a 55 mile per hour zone westbound on I-94. Troopers say the suspect sped up to 105 miles per hour and exited onto 45th street in Fargo where the pursuit discontinued.

A follow-up investigation was later conducted at the home of the registered owner of the Honda. One state trooper was talking with members of the home while the other was standing at the sidewalk. That’s when Booth pulled into the driveaway and upon attempting to leave, struck the officer on the sidewalk and a parked Toyota.

Booth was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor, reckless endangerment, fleeing and attempted murder. He has been taken to Cass County Jail.

The officer injured was treated and released from a local Fargo hospital.

