Advertisement

Mott native recovering from two hurricanes in weeks

Your News Leader spoke with Jeffery Peterson in September. He says a few shingles and a fence were blown around his residence in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Your News Leader spoke with Jeffery Peterson in September. He says a few shingles and a fence were blown around his residence in Sulphur, Louisiana.(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just seven weeks after the destruction from Hurricane Laura, many people found themselves in double jeopardy- this time in the path of Hurricane Delta.

Among them is Mott native Jeffery Peterson.

Your News Leader spoke with Jeffery Peterson in September. He says a few shingles and a fence were blown around his residence in Sulphur, Louisiana.

His family-owned business lay in pieces, but he was adamant about cleaning up and getting back to work.

Seven weeks later, Hurricane Delta hit town, this time flooding parts of Peterson’s home.

Last week, Jeffery Peterson and his family watch out the window as the second hurricane closes in on their home.

'We boarded up just like we did before. We did that on Thursday and then Friday was just a waiting game," said Peterson.

High winds of over 100 mph and rainfall in double digits damaged parts of the Peterson home.

“And those gusts pushed in on our doors, and pushed in on our windows. This time we had water in the house that we did not have before,” said Peterson.

Around town, standing water still fills streets and yards.

Peterson says crews will need to come in and help clear the water and mud from homes.

“I was so grateful that we didn’t have to do that after Laura, but that is not going to be the case this time. It’s going to be a mess,” said Peterson.

But he is unsure if the help and resources will come back, after volunteering to restore communities from Hurricane Laura.

“A lot of them were here for four weeks and I don’t know if they have the resources to come back to help,” said Peterson.

For now, Peterson says his family is working to restore their home.

“The big message is to cherish the family, cherish not so much the material things but things that are deep, close, to your heart,” said Peterson.

Picking up the pieces from Laura, while assessing the damage from Delta.

Peterson credits his ability to rebuild after the hurricane to the people he grew up with in Mott.

He says his experiences in the farming community helped his family get through the hurricanes.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two new restaurants coming to Williston

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
The City of Williston announced Wednesday that two new restaurants, Slim Chickens and Pizza Ranch, are coming to the Williston Square, and the first road into the development is complete.

News

GI Bill changes helps students in Minot

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
In the last year the military has offered deadline extensions to students under the GI Bill in the event that COVID-19 affected their class schedules.

News

Six men in North Dakota indicted for illegally obtaining guns

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Julie Tew
Six men in North Dakota were indicted by a Grand Jury Thursday, for illegally obtaining firearms within the state.

News

BPS students receive english credit for replacing break on jeep, among other STEM projects

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck Public School students now have the opportunity to receive credit for their math and English courses in an innovative way, instead of in the typical high school classroom setting.

Latest News

News

Health care leaders explain state’s plan for increasing hospital capacity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
North Dakota hospital employees say they are doing what they can with the resources they have to manage the pandemic.

News

Physicians Advisory Group writes letter to help patients cope with pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Most of us have never lived through a pandemic before, and it’s lasted long enough to take an emotional toll.

News

Progress of voting in Burke County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Election officials in Burke County have sent out more 800 ballots as of Oct. 14 and are encouraging the community to make their voices heard.

News

Census counts come to an end following Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Census counting usually ends at the end of July, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, census field operations have continued past that date.

News

Remembrance walk in Minot to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A local group is holding a walk Thursday in Minot in honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

News

Attorney General reinstates more than 500 e-tab machines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has reinstated the license for Powerhouse Gaming.