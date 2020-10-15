Minoter celebrates a socially-distanced 100th birthday

MINOT, N.D. – A family in Minot celebrated a special milestone Thursday, even if it had to be from six feet away.

Barbara Satterthwaite and her family were socially distanced through the doors of Trinity Homes, but they still did their best to crowd around and wish her a happy 100th birthday.

They’re just one of many families working to stay close and stay safe, in today’s day and age.

“We’re happy that she’s survived this long, and hope that she will have a few more years or whatever the Lord has for her,” said Gary Satterwaite, Barbara’s son.

Barbara also received a letter from President Donald Trump in recognition of 100 years.

