Minot Parks warns of scam on Facebook regarding Pumpkin Walk event Friday

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Park District is hosting a real event Friday, Oct. 16, where residents will get the chance to walk along the Woodland Trail and enjoy lit jack-o-lanterns.

But, they said fake Facebook events have been making the rounds selling tickets for the event or indicating there will be a livestream.

The real event is from 7-9 p.m., is free to attend, and will not be livestreamed. The link to the real event can be found here: https://bit.ly/2SYKHtq

