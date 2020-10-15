Minot Chamber Chorale, DLB student collaborate for virtual performance

MINOT, N.D. – One local high school student wrote a poem about her experiences going through the pandemic and her resilience to get through it.

Her poem will now be featured in a virtual concert for the community.

Mia Wiese is a freshman at Des Lacs-Burlington High School.

She entered the ‘Life & Love in time of COVID-19’ poetry contest through the Minot Chamber Chorale, and won the opportunity to share her struggles going through the pandemic.

The chorale’s director put her poem to music.

“I can’t do this much longer. I can’t play by these rules. But then I hear. What is it that I hear? It’s the sound of love. From my family I have love. I can go on. I will go on,” said Mia, reciting her poem.

The chorale will hold it the virtual performance Oct. 18 at 3:00 p.m. To watch the concert, you can go to Facebook or YouTube, where it will be live streamed.

More information can be found on the chorale’s Facebook event: https://bit.ly/3o382Zp

Images/video courtesy: Emerson Eads / Minot Chamber Chorale

