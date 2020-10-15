Advertisement

Minot Chamber Chorale, DLB student collaborate for virtual performance

Mia Wiese is a freshman at Des Lacs-Burlington High School.
Mia Wiese is a freshman at Des Lacs-Burlington High School.(Emerson Eads / Minot Chamber Chorale)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – One local high school student wrote a poem about her experiences going through the pandemic and her resilience to get through it.

Her poem will now be featured in a virtual concert for the community.

Mia Wiese is a freshman at Des Lacs-Burlington High School.

She entered the ‘Life & Love in time of COVID-19’ poetry contest through the Minot Chamber Chorale, and won the opportunity to share her struggles going through the pandemic.

The chorale’s director put her poem to music.

“I can’t do this much longer. I can’t play by these rules. But then I hear. What is it that I hear? It’s the sound of love. From my family I have love. I can go on. I will go on,” said Mia, reciting her poem.

The chorale will hold it the virtual performance Oct. 18 at 3:00 p.m. To watch the concert, you can go to Facebook or YouTube, where it will be live streamed.

More information can be found on the chorale’s Facebook event: https://bit.ly/3o382Zp

Images/video courtesy: Emerson Eads / Minot Chamber Chorale

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Update to COVID cases at Somerset Court in Minot

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Longterm care facility Somerset Court in Minot announced on their Facebook page that they have seen an increase in active COVID cases in both staff and residents.

News

New squad cars with cameras will scan plates for stolen vehicles or missing people

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A new piece of technology will make it easier for Bismarck police officers to find stolen vehicles, missing people and runaways

News

What COVID risk level changes mean for North Central North Dakota counties

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
After monitoring COIVD numbers across the state Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced Wednesday that several counties will be moving to code orange “high risk” status for the first time since the model was developed.

News

Minoter celebrates a socially-distanced 100th birthday

Updated: 1 hours ago
A family in Minot celebrated a special milestone Thursday, even if it had to be from six feet away.

Latest News

News

Bismarck resident receives suspicious letters from Job Service North Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck residents are receiving suspicious mail that appears to be sent from Job Service North Dakota.

News

State Medicaid Plan will soon include opioid addiction and withdrawal treatment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
People struggling with opioid addiction or withdrawal management used to have to rely on the state for help with paying for treatment.

News

Minot Parks warns of scam on Facebook regarding Pumpkin Walk event Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Minot Park District is hosting a real event Friday, Oct. 16, where residents will get the chance to walk along the Woodland Trail and enjoy lit jack-o-lanterns.

News

Bismarck Event Center upgrades lighting to NCAA standards

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The Bismarck Event Center has upgraded its arena lighting in hopes of hosting NCAA games in the future.

News

Beulah superintendent’s blog highlights ‘silver linings’ during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Sabrina Volk is making up for lost time in her FACS class. Volk missed a few days of school after testing positive for the coronavirus.

News

Fan limitations for Bismarck-Mandan athletic events

Updated: 4 hours ago
Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools are limiting fans at their athletic events due to the recent COVID risk level moving to the Orange Level in Burleigh County and Morton County.