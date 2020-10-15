Minot mayor responds to latest COVID guidelines, White House report

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma released a statement to Your News Leader Wednesday, following the press briefing from Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, where several counties in North Dakota saw an elevated risk level.

Ward County will remain in a “moderate” risk for now, though Sipma indicated the area is likely close to the “high” risk category, and urged the community to practice good habits.

“Looking at the latest White House report and talking with local health officials I feel we are very close to the orange risk level. Putting politics aside this is about keeping our kids in school for in-classroom learning. This is about taking pressure off our healthcare providers locally. This is about helping protect our most at risk neighbors in our community. This is about personal responsibility. I am urging people to wear masks, to avoid large group gatherings, and washing your hands often,” said Sipma.

Several counties surrounding Ward, including McHenry, Mountrail, and McLean, are currently in the “high” risk category.

