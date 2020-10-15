Mayor Klug says a mask mandate isn’t off the table for Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During Wednesday’s news briefing, Governor Doug Burgum increased the COVID-19 risk level of several counties from yellow to orange, or from moderate to high risk.

Williams County is among the 16 counties in this category. Williston Mayor Howard Klug says it is critical for everyone to do their part in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

“We’ve fought hard to keep our businesses open, and make sure our people are employed here, but we need some help from our citizens. Those people who aren’t wearing a mask, should wear a mask,” said Klug.

In response to Williams County’s increased risk level, Klug said a city-wide mask mandate is a possibility for Williston.

“If that’s what it takes. I’ve always been the kind of person to say ‘if that’s what it takes, we’ll figure it out,’” said Klug.

Klug said if implemented, a mandate would not be 100 percent enforceable, but hopes the people of Williston will understand the serious situation the area is facing.

“We know what North Dakotans are, they’re pretty independent. But sometimes, things are bigger than us,” said Klug.

Restrictions for counties in high risk include public spaces operating at 25 percent capacity, and gatherings should be less than 50 people. These restrictions take place Friday at 5 p.m.

