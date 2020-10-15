Mandan man pleads not guilty to accused rape

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 21-year-old Mandan man with prior sex crime convictions pleaded not guilty on Thursday to gross sexual imposition and corruption of a minor.

Bismarck police say Golden Bryant sexually assaulted a teenage girl on two occasions.

Detectives say the assaults happened once in the fall of 2019 and at a party between December and January, where the victim was intoxicated.

Courts records show Bryant pleaded guilty in March 2019 to promoting obscenity to minors. That case has been reopened for violating probation.

Bryant also has patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and contributing to the deprivation of a minor charges pending in Morton County.

A jury trial for the Burleigh County charges is scheduled for January.

