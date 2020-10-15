Advertisement

Mandan man pleads not guilty to accused rape

Bismarck police say Golden Bryant sexually assaulted a teenage girl on two occasions.
Bismarck police say Golden Bryant sexually assaulted a teenage girl on two occasions.(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 21-year-old Mandan man with prior sex crime convictions pleaded not guilty on Thursday to gross sexual imposition and corruption of a minor.

Bismarck police say Golden Bryant sexually assaulted a teenage girl on two occasions.

Detectives say the assaults happened once in the fall of 2019 and at a party between December and January, where the victim was intoxicated.

Courts records show Bryant pleaded guilty in March 2019 to promoting obscenity to minors. That case has been reopened for violating probation.

Bryant also has patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and contributing to the deprivation of a minor charges pending in Morton County.

A jury trial for the Burleigh County charges is scheduled for January.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NDHP Trooper injured after pursuit

Updated: 8 hours ago
A North Dakota Highway Patrol officer was sent to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle during a pursuit investigation.

News

Mayor Klug says a mask mandate isn’t off the table for Williston

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Williams County is among the 16 counties in this category. Williston Mayor Howard Klug says it is critical for everyone to do their part in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

News

Minot mayor responds to latest COVID guidelines, White House report

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma released a statement to Your News Leader Wednesday, following the press briefing from Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, where several counties in North Dakota saw an elevated risk level.

News

Two new restaurants coming to Williston

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
The City of Williston announced Wednesday that two new restaurants, Slim Chickens and Pizza Ranch, are coming to the Williston Square, and the first road into the development is complete.

Latest News

News

GI Bill changes helps students in Minot

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By John Salling
In the last year the military has offered deadline extensions to students under the GI Bill in the event that COVID-19 affected their class schedules.

News

Six men in North Dakota indicted for illegally obtaining guns

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Six men in North Dakota were indicted by a Grand Jury Thursday, for illegally obtaining firearms within the state.

News

BPS students receive english credit for replacing brake on jeep, among other STEM projects

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck Public School students now have the opportunity to receive credit for their math and English courses in an innovative way, instead of in the typical high school classroom setting.

News

Mott native recovering from two hurricanes in weeks

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Just seven weeks after the destruction from Hurricane Laura, many people found themselves in double jeopardy- this time in the path of Hurricane Delta.

News

Health care leaders explain state’s plan for increasing hospital capacity

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
North Dakota hospital employees say they are doing what they can with the resources they have to manage the pandemic.

News

Physicians Advisory Group writes letter to help patients cope with pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Most of us have never lived through a pandemic before, and it’s lasted long enough to take an emotional toll.