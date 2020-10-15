Advertisement

Majority Leader: “We’re simply not going to pass a $2-trillion dollar bill”

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) discusses the latest coronavirus relief counter-proposal
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is promising to bring a $500-billion coronavirus relief bill to the Senate floor next week.

That plan is still more than a trillion dollars cheaper than the plans put forward by the White House and Democratic House of Representatives. Democrats in the Senate blocked consideration of an earlier version of McConnell’s proposal last month calling it insufficient.

In an exclusive interview, Kyle Midura asks the majority leader about what’s in his proposal for out-of-work Americans and financially underwater state governments, if the proposal falls short of meeting the country’s economic needs, and whether his plan is politically dead on arrival. You can find that interview in the video player above.

