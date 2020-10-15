Leadership with the MHA Nation reacts to signing of Savanna’s Act

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - Over the weekend President Donald Trump signed Savanna’s Act into law.

The legislation is named for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a North Dakota resident killed in 2017.

The act is meant to address the problem of missing and murdered Native Americans.

According to the Department of Justice, on some reservations women are murdered at a rate more than 10 times the national average.

Mark Fox, the chairman of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation, was consulted on the bill.

He said while this is a good first step more needs to be done to deter and stop the violence.

“When we gather that data we are going to have a clearer picture of what’s going on in Indian Country, but then the hard work really truly begins to start preventing and stopping that violence,” said Fox.

Fox said now they need more resources to be able to hire more law enforcement and get more equipment in order to properly combat violence.

He thanked Washington, former Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp, and Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, for their work on the bill.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.