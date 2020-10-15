Advertisement

Leadership with the MHA Nation reacts to signing of Savanna’s Act

Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind
Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - Over the weekend President Donald Trump signed Savanna’s Act into law.

The legislation is named for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a North Dakota resident killed in 2017.

The act is meant to address the problem of missing and murdered Native Americans.

According to the Department of Justice, on some reservations women are murdered at a rate more than 10 times the national average.

Mark Fox, the chairman of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation, was consulted on the bill.

He said while this is a good first step more needs to be done to deter and stop the violence.

“When we gather that data we are going to have a clearer picture of what’s going on in Indian Country, but then the hard work really truly begins to start preventing and stopping that violence,” said Fox.

Fox said now they need more resources to be able to hire more law enforcement and get more equipment in order to properly combat violence.

He thanked Washington, former Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp, and Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, for their work on the bill.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mott native recovering from two hurricanes in weeks

Updated: moments ago
|
By Julie Martin
Just seven weeks after the destruction from Hurricane Laura, many people found themselves in double jeopardy- this time in the path of Hurricane Delta.

News

Health care leaders explain state’s plan for increasing hospital capacity

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
North Dakota hospital employees say they are doing what they can with the resources they have to manage the pandemic.

News

Physicians Advisory Group writes letter to help patients cope with pandemic

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Most of us have never lived through a pandemic before, and it’s lasted long enough to take an emotional toll.

News

Progress of voting in Burke County

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Election officials in Burke County have sent out more 800 ballots as of Oct. 14 and are encouraging the community to make their voices heard.

News

Census counts come to an end following Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Census counting usually ends at the end of July, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, census field operations have continued past that date.

Latest News

News

Remembrance walk in Minot to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A local group is holding a walk Thursday in Minot in honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

News

Attorney General reinstates more than 500 e-tab machines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has reinstated the license for Powerhouse Gaming.

News

Enbridge completes 12-mile North Dakota stretch of Line 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 400 construction workers started on the 12-mile North Dakota project in August, the company said in a release.

News

Decision over security cameras causes stir in Burke County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
A recent decision by the Burke County Commissioners regarding security cameras has come under scrutiny by the county sheriff.

News

Operator of Minot intermodal site rolls into Magic City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Community leaders gathered Wednesday to announce the operator for Minot’s intermodal rail service.