Physicians Advisory Group writes letter to help patients cope with pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of us have never lived through a pandemic before, and it’s lasted long enough to take an emotional toll.

A group sponsored by the North Dakota Medical Association has provided guidelines to help relieve some of the stress we might be feeling.

The Physicians Advisory Group’s note for the public provides advice for those struggling, by offering a list of things people can do to regain control over different areas of their lives and welfare during such unprecedented times.

The letter outlines what the group thinks is most important for self-care, including adequate sleep, good nutrition, taking care of your inner self and daily exercise. It also outlines ways to reduce your risk of contracting COVID and explains how exposure and time can lead to infection.

“I think it truly is a love letter. We want patients to know this. We want you to have something that you feel you can master and control and totally take ownership of,” said North Dakota Department of Health Field Medical Officer and member of the Physicians Advisory Group Dr. Joan Connell.

The Advisory Group is calling for physicians across the state who agree with the letter to sign it.

So, far the letter has been signed by over 100 doctors. You can find the letter by visiting covidstopshere.com/blog/. Then, click on the “ND Physicians Offer Pandemic Health Advice” block.

